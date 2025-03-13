Colorado "Bustang" driver injured in rollover crash on Highway 62

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of a "Bustang" bus was injured when it was in a rollover crash on Highway 62. The Bustang is an intercity bus service in the State of Colorado.

According to officials, the crash happened in San Miguel County around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The bus was reportedly heading west on the highway when it started to drift off the right side of the road in the middle of a curve. They said the bus ended up in an embankment and rolled onto its side.

Authorities said no passengers were hurt in the crash.