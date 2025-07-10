Colorado businesses react after teens arrested, accused in series of burglaries in Denver metro area

New surveillance video shows a group of teenagers trying to break into a marijuana grow facility in Colorado. Commerce City police said the youngest suspect wanted in a series of burglaries, including dispensaries and liquor stores, is only 13 years old.

Surveillance video shows a group of teens outside the Del Mundo grow facility in Commerce City. Del Mundo grow facility

It is inside the Del Mundo grow facility where workers are cultivating the next batch of cannabis products for consumers.

"This place is all of the nest egg and the money. Everything happens here," said Michael Ubieta, owner of Del Mundo's multiple dispensaries and grow facility in Commerce City. "Just being a cannabis business, we all know we are targets because we've got reasonably high-value stuff."

On June 25, the facility did, in fact, become a target.

"Some people showed up in a Suburban, and five or six what looked to be pretty young people climbed out of the car," said Ubieta.

Video surveillance shared by Ubieta shows multiple suspects with their faces hidden trying to gain access to the structure. At one point, one of the suspects used a tool to break through a boarded-up window, which Ubieta says had previously been broken.

The Del Mundo facility in Commerce City. CBS

"Fortunately, when they didn't find anything that was going to be of interest or at least easy to access, they boogied out of here," he said. "When we were looking at the footage, they looked really young."

The suspects were unsuccessful in walking away with any of the product inside the Del Mundo grow facility, but less than a mile from Ubieta's facility, those same suspects allegedly walked away with items stolen from a liquor store. The owner of that shop declined to comment on camera.

"Kids aren't trying to steal candy bars here and there, they're trying to knock out dispensaries, cultivations, [and] liquor stores," said Ubieta. "It's not surprising, but it's also pretty dismaying in a lot of ways."

Three teens, ages 13, 15, and 17, are now facing half a dozen charges for these incidents and several other commercial properties that were targeted.

Commerce City Police say on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home on Krameria Drive and recovered multiple items of evidence, including "a shotgun, body armor, more than 200 stolen vape products, hundreds of grams of marijuana, and bottles of alcohol."

The three suspects who were arrested at the time allegedly committed several burglaries across multiple jurisdictions, including three commercial burglaries in Commerce City that included dispensaries, liquor stores, and vape shops. The teens allegedly used stolen vehicles to commit some of the crimes.

A broken window at the Del Mundo facility. CBS

While police continue to look for more suspects who may have been involved in these cases, Ubieta is relieved knowing businesses like his will remain a little safer.

"To hear that they were able to get them caught between, hopefully, some of the surveillance we provided, I'm sure the other businesses provided as well," he said. "It makes you feel really good, because we're working our tails off trying to be successful."