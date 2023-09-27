Watch CBS News
By Kasey Richardson

Colorado Bureau of Investigation's most wanted sex offender fugative taken into custody
A fugitive on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's most wanted sex fugitive list has been captured, according to the agency.

Authorities with CBI announced Wednesday that fugitive David Mack was taken into custody with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday. 

CBI says he's previously been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child and was also wanted in El Paso County for failing to register as a sex offender. 

