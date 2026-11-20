The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that one of its toxicology technicians has been placed on leave in connection with an investigation into evidence documentation.

According to a letter sent to district attorneys across Colorado, Cathy Moulds was placed on administrative leave in late September.

Moulds works as a toxicology evidence technician who receives and books toxicology evidence at CBI's Denver Regional Laboratory, the bureau said. They detailed that her duties include receiving evidence, logging it into the CBI Laboratory Information Management System, photographing the packaging and blood tubes and moving them through the intake process. She doesn't break seals, open tubes, take samples or perform chemical tests.

"The issue under investigation is whether, in some cases, Moulds reconstructed the packaging and seal to make later photos taken after analysis appear to be original intake photos, instead of documenting a correction," the CBI said. "At this time, there is no evidence that she opened or altered a test tube. She had no responsibility for testing the blood, and there is no evidence Moulds' conduct affected the chemical analysis."

Moulds worked as the primary toxicology evidence technician for the lab and handled most of the cases over the last ten years, as well as assisted in laboratories in Pueblo and Grand Junction, they said. The bureau is working to identify any cases she handled and said it will contact each district attorney as they are identified.

The 1st Judicial District is also conducting a separate criminal investigation.