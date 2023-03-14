Colorado Bureau of Investigation seeks information on 2009 cold case in Ignacio

The Ignacio Police Department requested assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in solving a 2009 cold case homicide investigation.

According to investigators, Larry Fuller, 49, was shot and killed while walking home from the Sidekick Bar in Ignacio on Jan. 1, 2009, less than hours after bringing in the New Year.

The CBI is seeking information in a 2009 #coldcase in Ignacio in southwest Colorado. Click here for details: https://t.co/A3FYoA5XwV pic.twitter.com/5r9q6owp7u — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) March 14, 2023

Fuller was at the bar celebrating with his wife when he decided to walk home alone.

While walking home, Fuller was shot near the 300 block of Goddard Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fuller, a father of four, had just moved back to Colorado back in 2000.

Investigators believe Fuller's death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night.

CBI is asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brandon Ludwig at 970-210-5941.