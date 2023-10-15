Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Alert for 53-year-old man out of Sheridan

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 53-year-old man out of Sheridan last seen on Saturday.

CBI says it is searching for Gerard Gurule, who is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 foot 10 and weighing 170 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt and black shoes. It is reported that Gurule also has cognitive impairment. 

Anyone with the the whereabouts of Gurule or has additional information are encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Department at 303-799-3845. 

