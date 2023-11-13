Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team now ranks No. 5 after early season upset of defending national champs

CU women's basketball has risen by 15 spots to rank No. 5 in a new AP poll on Monday. This marks the largest jump in AP poll history for the Buffs, rising from No. 20. It's the highest CU has been ranked since the 1994-95 season when they finished the season ranked 2nd.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 6: Members of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate after defeating the LSU Lady Tigers during the Naismith Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

"We are very honored to be ranked in the top 5 and appreciate the voter's confidence in us," head coach JR Payne said in a CU press release. "I'm most proud that while it's very exciting, our team will just continue to work in the exact same fashion we always do and that's trying to be excellent today. Our belief in striving for daily excellence is how we end up in the position that we are. Excited to keep growing and keep getting better."

The CU Lady Buffs have begun the 2023-24 regular season with a 3-0 record, including a major upset against the defending national champions, previously No. 1 LSU, in a 92-78 victory. The women continued their success with an 86-75 defeat of Oklahoma State on Nov. 12.

Early stars for the CU Lady Buffs include Jaylyn Sherrod (No. 5 in assists), Aaronette Vonleh (No. 9 in field goals made) and Frida Formann (No. 4 in 3-pointers made).

The Buffs are one of five PAC-12 schools to be ranked in the top 10. They looks to continue their dominant play against the SMU Mustangs on Nov. 18 in Dallas.

Visit the CU Buffs website for the full women's basketball schedule.