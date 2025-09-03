Town planning commission to debate approval of plans for second Buc-ee's location in Colorado

The plan for a second Buc-ee's in Colorado will be up for debate Wednesday as members of the Palmer Lake Planning Commission question what it could mean for their community.

The company is looking to build a 74,000-square-foot travel center on 25.20 acres of land off I-25 and County Line in El Paso County. The popular national chain is known for its brisket, beef jerky, fudge, numerous fueling stations and its clean bathrooms.

Town of Palmer Lake

There has been significant pushback from the community and activist groups over traffic, noise and environmental concerns.

On Aug. 25, Sen. Michael Bennet voiced opposition to the project, stating the land Buc-ee's is looking to annex encompasses open space that's part of the historic Greenland Ranch.

"This so-called 'flagpole annexation' goes beyond a local land use issue. It would scar land that Colorado families have fought to protect for decades, drain our precious water resources, and flood a treasured landscape with noise, traffic, and light. It will affect millions of Coloradans who rely on this corridor, value our wildlife, and cherish the open spaces that define our stateThis is not about whether a company does business in Colorado. It is about where this project should be built and whether we honor the legacy that Coloradans worked so hard to protect. To put this development across from one of our state's greatest conservation landmarks would undermine everything Coloradans have sacrificed to preserve. It goes against our Colorado values."

Buc-ee's withdrew its annexation request in March and resubmitted it.

The plan continues to be a hot-button issue in the community. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, activists with the group Integrity Matters, who oppose the travel center, have reported harassment, but trustees say it's untrue and the group is simply trying to "come in here and make trouble." Those supporting the new Buc-ee's have also reported threats and harassment against them.

The Palmer Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to decide if it will recommend approval of the annexation to the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees. Town officials said the introduction and presentation of the plan and the public comment portion of the public hearing have been completed. Wednesday's hearing will give the commission an opportunity to question the applicants and discuss the applications before making its decision.