Colorado cities of Brighton, Arvada weigh data centers moratoriums

Two Colorado cities are considering moratoriums on new data center developments until they can properly regulate their construction.

The City of Brighton is discussing a possible 180-day moratorium on accepting, processing, or approving applications for permits, licenses, zoning or other land use for data centers.

The proposal explains that the centers have significant impacts on infrastructure like water usage, wastewater and the electrical grid. The Brighton City Council says no regulations address the development of land intended for data centers, and it needs time to assess the best way to protect residents' health, safety and welfare before moving forward.

"The city council wishes to provide staff with time to research, draft, and propose updates to the Land Use and Development Code, the Brighton Municipal Code, and/or any policies or procedures necessary to define, monitor, and regulate future data center requests or applications," the proposal states.

The moratorium could be extended an additional 90 days if the city council hasn't finished considering and adopting proposed actions on data center developments. The first reading of the proposed ordinance is scheduled for Oct. 6, with final reading on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, the City of Arvada is considering its own 18-month data center moratorium.

Arvada officials cite similar concerns about impacts to local infrastructure and say the city's zoning, land use and building codes don't address the distinct land use issues brought by data centers. They say that the council needs time to evaluate the impacts of setbacks, noise, water consumption and energy use on the community.

A public hearing and final council vote are scheduled to take place at the Arvada City Council meeting on Oct. 6.

These are two of the most recent examples of Colorado cities considering a moratorium on data centers. Aurora voted not to implement one in August, but city leaders still want changes and new regulations for future construction. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman recently called on the city to rethink how it approves data centers.