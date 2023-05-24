Former Colorado Boy Scout leader sentenced to 36 years in prison for multiple crimes involving children

A former Boy Scout troop leader, who's been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children, was sentenced to 36 years in prison, the mandatory minimum after receiving a habitual sex offender sentence enhancement.

Floyd David Slusher, 70, was convicted for the fourth time back in December after a history of convictions for crimes against children dating back to the 1970s and spanning several counties, including Arapahoe, Boulder and Jefferson.

Investigators with the the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force previously learned that Slusher was downloading child pornography in July 2021, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. He had been paroled from the Colorado Department of Corrections eight months earlier.

The first accusation against Slusher occurred when he was a Boy Scout troop leader in Germany in the 1970s. The Boy Scouts sent him to the U.S. at the time and he became a troop leader in Boulder. He was arrested by Boulder County authorities in 1977 for molesting several young boys there, according to prosecutors.

Floyd Slusher 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Slusher was subsequently paroled by the DOC, according to the DA's Office. He then sexually assaulted a boy in Jefferson County in 1990, and was sent to prison again. He was released on parole again in October 2020.

"t is deeply concerning that he was able to engage in this type of behavior while on parole for a similar offense," Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said in a December 2022 press release. "Every time child sexual abuse material is viewed or distributed, the children depicted in those materials are re-victimized. There is simply no place for this conduct in our community, and our Office will continue to pursue convictions against those perpetuating the cycle of abuse against children."