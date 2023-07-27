Body of missing man recovered by rescuers from Colorado River

Eagle County officials announced Wednesday the body of a missing man was recovered by rescuers after several days of intensive searches.

According to an Eagle County press release, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a river rescue on the Colorado River Road at the Cottonwood Boat Ramp.

Responders received a report of 10 to 15 people in the river trying to help someone out of the water.

One male was reportedly pulled from the water, resuscitated, and transported to a hospital. A second individual was carried further downstream, according to the press release.

A full rescue operation was quickly deployed as teams from across the region manned boats and kayaks to scour the banks of the river.

Officials say around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, responders were called to the Colorado River Road near Lyons Gulch to recovery a body that matched the description of the missing man.

Eagle County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the man to be Isaac Montaño Rivera, 32, from Chihuahua, Chihuahua Mexico.

County officials say specialized water rescue teams worked alongside scent dog teams aided in additional water search operations. Technology including an aerial drone and sonar equipment was also utilized during the mission.