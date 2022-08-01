Watch CBS News
History Colorado hosts celebration for Centennial State's 146th birthday party

By Mekialaya White

It's Colorado Day: State Celebrates 146th Birthday
The Centennial State is celebrating its 146th birthday. For the occasion, History Colorado is throwing a free party, inviting all Coloradans to enjoy.

The Colorado Day extravaganza features live music, arts and crafts, food, face painting, alpacas, gold mining, and more: all sorts of cultural items that help make our state so special.

The celebration drew crowds on Monday morning, including native Rene Delgado. "It's totally Colorado from the environment outside, the banner the inside with the flags lining the ceiling. It's inviting," she said.

CBS4's Mekialaya White also asked Josephine, 7, and Addison, 8, their favorite part of their visit. "All of it!" both girls said with a smile.

History Colorado Center in Denver, the Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum also offer free admission on August 1.

You can check out a full list of events here.

August 1, 2022

