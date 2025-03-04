Colorado bill aimed at prohibiting renters' families from being charged when tenant dies passes in state House

Bill to prohibit renters' families from being charged when tenant dies moves ahead in Colorado

There was a standing ovation on the Colorado House of Representatives floor Tuesday morning as a Northern Colorado family was recognized for sparking change.

CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Carlos Hernandez. CBS

"It was a big surprise, it was surreal," said Carlos Hernandez. "I've never been involved in a process like this."

Hernandez never thought his mother's death would lead him to the Colorado State Capitol. It was her unexpected passing that brought attention to unexpected bills sent to families in mourning.

"No family should have to go through that at one of the lowest points in their life -- of losing a loved one," Hernandez said.

In January 2024, Hernandez's mother -- Leticia Farrer, or "Letty" as she was known by friends and family -- died just a few months after moving into her Loveland apartment. A couple of days later, the complex sent her family a bill of more than $4,000 on top of thousands of dollars in other fees and not refunding Letty's security deposit, claiming her death meant she broke her lease early.

Leticia Farrer (center) Farrer Family

"It's completely unethical," Kelly Gatos, Letty's former daughter-in-law, told CBS Colorado last year. "Everyone says unethical isn't illegal, but taking advantage of people is wrong."

Which is why Letty's family reached out to lawmakers, including state Rep. Ron Weinberg. He co-sponsored a bill prohibiting such practices. The bill reads:

"HB25-1108 prohibits residential rental agreements from requiring acceleration of rent, liquidated damages, or other penalties, or from requiring a person to forgo a sum of money that would have otherwise been refunded, if the rental agreement is terminated before the end of its term due to the death of a tenant or other individual who is responsible for the payment of rent under the rental agreement."

During the bill's third and final reading Tuesday, Weinberg addressed the assembly to thank Hernandez and his family for fighting for this "meaningful change."

"It was their experience that brought this issue to light and today we take a step toward ensuring no family has to face the same hardship in the state," said Weinberg.

Members of the Farrer family hug on the floor of the Colorado House of Representatives. CBS

Another meaningful change -- just before the bill passed in a 53-9 vote -- was an amendment was approved to name the bill "Letty's Act."

"To Letty's family, we see you, we hear you, and we honor you," said Weinberg. "Letty's legacy will live on not just in the hearts of those who knew here, but in the law of this state, protecting families for generations to come."

Hernandez called Weinberg's words "priceless."

"He's been there every step of the way," he said. "It just goes to show there is help out there if something is unjust. If you feel like you've been wronged, reach out to your representatives."

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Hernandez hopes it gets continued support.