On Juneteenth, a Colorado chocolate company challenges consumers to oppose slave labor

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.
Colorado chocolate company Bibamba on a mission to make a difference
Colorado chocolate company Bibamba on a mission to make a difference 01:03

This Juneteenth, a Colorado company is calling attention to the continued use of child and slave labor in the production of chocolate.

The owners of Bibamba Chocolate at Edgewater Public Market are hosting a chocolate making class on the Juneteenth holiday.

group-work-on-the-farm.jpg
Bibamba

The Tcheunou family founded Bibamba Chocolate with the purchase of a 56-acre cacao growing farm in Cameroon in 2015. Their first cacao harvest was in 2020.

The Tcheunous oversee every step of the process from the growing and harvesting of cacao beans to handcrafting the chocolate at their Denver area shop and factory. They say they strive to ensure their business is ethical and sustainable. The presence of slavery in much of the world's chocolate production is real, say the Tcheunous.

bibamba-factory.png
CBS

"Slave(ery) in (the) chocolate industry exists. They employ, get kids against their will to work in farms, cocoa farms," said Patrick Tcheunou. "Consumers have a big role to play. If they get more and more concerned about it and make the conscious decision to support the chocolate companies that do the right thing, I think more and more chocolate companies will start paying more attention to it."

bibamba-2.png
CBS

"We directly employ all of our farm team and pay them more than living wage and health coverage," said Mara Tcheunou, describing the close working relationship with the company's production team in Cameroon. "It brings people a step closer to their food, not only feeling connected to their chocolate maker and their local business owners, but even a world away in Africa where everything is grown and where this all starts from."

In addition to the Juneteenth class on Thursday, Bibamba Chocolate will be hosting chocolate making classes throughout the summer, offering a way to learn about sourcing and making informed food choices. Pre-registration is required.

Juneteenth Artisan Chocolate-Making Class
Thursday, June 19, 6:00–7:30 PM
Bibamba Chocolate Factory, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave, Suite
132, Edgewater, CO 80214
Tickets: $65/person
Info & Registration: https://bibamba.com/products/artisan-chocolate-making-class

Anna Alejo

