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Colorado bear activity forces camping restrictions at Gore Creek Campground near Vail

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Spencer Wilson
Spencer Wilson
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Your Reporter Spencer Wilson specializes in coverage of news in Colorado's mountains. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Spencer Wilson

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Campers at Gore Creek Campground near Vail, Colorado, are currently required to use hard-sided campers, RVs or vehicles after a bear repeatedly damaged tents while searching for food.

The White River National Forest issued the restriction after a food-conditioned bear tore into two unoccupied tents and continued returning to the campground. Tents, rooftop tents and pop-up campers are no longer allowed.

damaged-tent-gore-creek-campground-u-s-forest-service.jpg
Damaged tent at Gore Creek Campground U.S. Forest Service

"We've had a bear come in several times and basically wreck an unoccupied tent," said David Boyd, public affairs officer for the White River National Forest.

The change has forced some campers to adjust their plans. Brothers David and Thomas Stoll said several friends had to cancel their planned trip, but they were able to sleep in a vehicle they had previously converted for winter camping.

"Sleeping pads, sleeping mats, works out great," Thomas said, patting the surprisingly soft bedding. 

Other campers, including Jaron Raims and Eddie Petrow of Nebraska, learned about the restriction only after arriving.

"Yeah, so we just threw a mattress in the back of the car. It's...ok," Raims said, laughing.

Forest officials said the issue comes down to food storage. Every campsite has a bear-resistant food locker, and visitors are being reminded to store food, garbage and other attractants properly.

"We never want bears to associate being around people with finding food," Boyd said. 

The Forest Service is monitoring the situation with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officials say preventing bears from accessing human food protects campers while also helping keep bears from becoming dangerous enough to require relocation or euthanasia.

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