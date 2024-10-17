Colorado ballot measure aims to add more affordable housing in Adams County

The cost of owning or renting a home is something that Adams County resident Gabriela Chavez says she has been thinking about a lot.

"It's really just important for people to have access to a home," said Gabriela Chavez.

Homes in Adams County CBS

Chavez, a former student in the 27J Schools District, is planning on graduating from the University of Denver in the spring, but that timeline presents a new challenge as the cost of living continues to grow. Right now, Chavez says she is fortunate her parents were able to own a home in Reunion where she continues to live.

"I have less than a year to figure out what I'm going to do. I obviously can't stay living with my parents forever, nut, if I want to stay in the community that I grew up in, that's kind of the only option right now," said Chavez. "That's like really sad for me to know that like the one reason that people can't stay is because of housing and the access to it.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments projects Adams County will be the fastest-growing county in Colorado in the next 20 years. However, with that comes a growing need for more affordable housing.

"We know that there are thousands of Adams County residents who are renting, and that cost burden is really high," said Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter.

Next month, however, voters will get to decide on supporting a measure that could add more affordable housing to the Adams County community.

Ballot Measure 1A would establish a 0.15% sales tax increase in the community, which would generate roughly $22.2 million annually for the purpose of creating more affordable housing units.

The funding would add roughly 6,000 homes in Adams County over the next 20 years.

"Right now, we're seeing the people who live in our community having a hard time paying their bills," said Pinter. "If collectively we can all throw in 15 cents and raise this much money, it's the right thing to do."

Pinter says some residents might feel skeptical about spending more of their money to increase access to affordable housing, but she says the tax increase would not apply to basic needs.

"It exempts your food, personal hygiene, feminine hygiene products, clothing, even your normal yard or farm equipment is exempt," she said.

Funds from the sales tax increase would be used towards different types of housing, from building new properties to buying and making existing units more affordable.

"It's not like a crazy ask for basically the spare change that's in your car to provide more housing that's available to everyone and different kinds of families," said Chavez.

Chavez is hopeful that come this November, her fellow constituents will also see this measure as an opportunity to help Adams County residents who need housing now and in the future.

"It's like investing right now for things to get better in the future," she said.

If this measure passes, the sales tax increase would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and continue for 20 years.