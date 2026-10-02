Colorado Ballet kicks off 2026-2027 season with production of "Don Quixote"

Colorado Ballet is performing the comedy ballet, "Don Quixote. The novel was first published in 1605 by Miguel de Cervantes. The ballet is based on just a few chapters in the book.

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While you will see Don Quixote and his sidekick Sancho Panza tilting at windmills, the ballet focuses on a love story between the innkeeper's daughter, Kitri, and the barber, Basilio.

"He's desperately in love with Kitri, and her father wants her to marry a rich man. Basilio doesn't have means," said Liam Hogan, who dances the part of Basilio in Colorado Ballet's "Don Quixote."

As the love story develops, shenanigans ensue, making this ballet a rollicking good time.

"It's funny, and you kind of wouldn't expect that from a ballet based on a 1,000-page book from 400 years ago," said Ever Larson, who dances Kitri.

"Don Quixote" is part of the classic ballet canon, so the dancing is very traditional but with a Spanish flair.

"There's more acting that goes into the dancing," Larson explained. "It's definitely a challenge for me. This has been difficult but a lot of fun for me."

"Don Quixote" brings the energy and excitement of young love to the stage.

"I think people would be very surprised that we do a lot of stuff like this that's really fun, really high energy all the time," Hogan added.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Colorado Ballet's "Don Quixote"

Colorado Ballet's "Don Quixote runs October 2 - 11, 2026, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.