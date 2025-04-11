Colorado Ballet performs rarely seen Masterworks

The spring performance at Colorado Ballet is picked by the repertory. This year, the company has the rights to perform three rarely performed ballets.

"They're some of the greatest ballets," said Alexandra Wilson, soloist with Colorado Ballet.

The performance includes George Balanchine's Serenade, Jirí Kylián's Petite Mort, and Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room.

"They're protected by trusts, so we're super fortunate to be able to get the rights to do these kinds of ballets and some people will never have the opportunity to," Wilson explained.

CBS

Serenade was choreographed in 1880 specifically for American audiences who had not been widely exposed to ballet before. It is a very traditional, classic ballet with increasing levels of difficult technique.

"It challenges us to really grow our artistry," Wilson said.

Petite Mort premiered in 1991 and is much more contemporary.

"In Petite Mort, I'm one of six couples. My partner and I perform the six pas de deux," Wilson said.

Serenade is ethereal with it's soft lighting and blue tutus. In the Upper Room is a sharp contrast.

"What's really special about that ballet is that it starts with dancers in sneakers, and then there's a group of dancers that are called 'the Ballet People,' and they're in typical pointe shoes and stuff. I get to do both," Wilson said of In the Upper Room.

The differences between the three ballets allows the dancers to explore and expand their skills. Not only is it a great honor for the dancers to perform these ballets, it's an unexpected treat for Denver audiences. They highlight the depth and diversity of Colorado Ballet.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Colorado Ballet's Masterworks

Colorado Ballet's Masterworks runs from April 11 to April 20, 2025 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.