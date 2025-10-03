World's most famous vampire takes the stage; Colorado Ballet's "Dracula" begins run at Ellie Caulkins Opera House this weekend

The story of Dracula was laid out in letters, diary entries, and newspaper articles in Bram Stoker's novel first published in 1897. It has become the ultimate gothic horror story. In 1996, choreographer Michael Pink set the story to ballet.

"We wanted to do non-verbal theater," Pink told CBS News Colorado.

The choreography and original score by Philip Feeney give Dracula an other worldly feel.

"We're using movement as a vocabulary to tell the story," Pink explained.

Pink choreographed this production of Dracula nearly 30 years ago, and he's been working with ballet companies who are performing it ever since.

Colorado Ballet's "Dracula" CBS

"The choreographer Michael Pink has really instilled in us to let the choreography do the talking and let your calm energy fill the stage rather than over doing it," said Christophor Moulton, a Principal Dancer with Colorado Ballet.

This is the third time that Mouton has performed the iconic character. He relished exploring the dark side.

"He's very menacing. I also think he's very misunderstood, in the sense that's damned to eternal damnation, so he has a very lonely life," Moulton explained.

Dracula is on a constant quest to feed. This production rips the emotion of that compulsion of that right out of the book and sets it to music and motion.

"I come in and sprinkle the magic dust," Pink said with a laugh.

It's that magic dust that keeps audiences coming back again and again.

"Did we know back then that it would have the success that it has enjoyed? No. But then Bram Stoker never thought that his book was ever going to be quite so successful," Pink said.

Colorado Ballet's Dracula is the dark, chilling horror story that's perfect for the spooky season.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Dracula

Colorado Ballet's Dracula runs Friday, October 3 - Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.