Colorado Avs, Rapids cheer on cyclists riding cross country for cancer research

The Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Rapids are teaming up to cheer on a group of cyclists who are riding cross country to raise money for cancer research. The group gathered at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday.

It is just one stop in their 3,000 mile trip, coast-to-coast. The group consists of 126 people from Bristol-Meyer Squib. Many of them have direct ties to cancer.

One of the riders is Gina Soto, a colorectal cancer survivor who was diagnosed at just 35 years old. Seven years out from diagnosis, she said the ride is deeply personal.

"It's been absolutely spiritual to be able to get into the mindset of what it took for me to get through my cancer journey and to get out on the street and put in the time on the bike," said Soto. "It's been an emotional journey."

Her team has raised $97,000 so far. Those cyclists will cover 75 miles on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday before heading out for a 250-mile ride on Thursday.