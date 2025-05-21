Colorado aviation program providing pipeline for industry in need of applicants

A program in Colorado is offering high school students real-world experience and preparing them for a future in aviation.

Airports across the country are experiencing a shortage of air traffic controllers and other staff. Shortages have led to major delays and cancellations at airports like Newark Liberty International Airport. The issues led Senator Chuck Schumer to demand investigations earlier this month.

Michael Metzger and Kora Redenbarger CBS

But at Warren Tech, the next generation of aviation employees is being trained. Michael Metzger and Kora Redenbarger are two such students. Hanging out in the program's FAA approved flight simulator, they finished their preflight check and took off for a quick simulated flight around Centennial Airport.

"When I saw the simulators, saw them being turned on at first, I said 'I wanna do that'," Metzger, who graduated last week, told CBS Colorado.

"It's a little overwhelming sometimes, but it's really cool to just feel the different ways the plane acts in all the things you do," Redenbarger.

Keegan McCrae CBS

Just a couple of doors down the hall, Keegan McCrae took a walk around the two propeller planes that are in the Warren Tech hangar. One is fully operational and is used as a real-life test object for students like him. McCrae initially wanted to be an engineer, but craved something with a bit more activity.

"I don't work very well with a desk job," he joked. "I wanted something that was more hands-on."

All three applied for the program as students within the Jefferson County School District and told CBS Colorado that they were inspired by the aviation programs, from flying to mechanical work. They graduated this past month, and each will go to a four year university to enter programs with some relation to the area of study.

CBS

"I know where I want to go," Metzger said. "I didn't know before this program. I'm gonna go off to college and get my ratings there, hopefully make it to a commercial plane relatively shortly. Hopefully by the time I'm 25."

While Metzger and Redenbarger found themselves enamored with flying planes, McCrae enjoyed working on keeping them in the air.

"Hearing it, feeling it, smelling it, it's all great," he said. "I love it."

The program provides a pipeline to an industry in desperate need of qualified applicants who will be in aviation for the next handful of decades.

"People need to get everywhere for every reason imaginable, and being a part of making that happen is so important," said Redenbarger.