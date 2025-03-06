Colorado Avalanche Report shows heavy snow coming to high country, experts ask to avoid backcountry

Heavy snow will build in Colorado's high country on Thursday and will continue through Friday. With heavy snow and gusty wind, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning backcountry enthusiasts to avoid the backcountry Thursday into Friday.

This week's avalanche danger from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. CAIC

Weather in the mountains has been up and down, and with a potent storm poised to bring nearly 2 ft. of snow to some mountain areas, Brain Lazar warns that avalanche danger will only rise with that. Right now, deep weak slabs are already present across the high country, but this new snow will only increase the size and danger of these avalanches.

Many mountain areas are under Avalanche Watches for Thursday afternoon, but by Thursday evening, we will be under Avalanche warnings, which means large naturally occurring avalanches are likely.

CAIC

The CAIC expects danger to climb to a level 4 out of 5, which is considered high danger. That is where heavy snow combined with strong wind could also create blizzard-like conditions. Weak slabs in that area will evolve throughout the next couple of days of snow building.

Elsewhere in the mountains, there will be Considerable danger, a level 3 out of 5.

CAIC

Following the snow, a dry and warming trend may have backcountry enthusiasts letting their guards down, but Larzar warns that could create wet avalanches as snow will begin to melt.

Anyone traveling in the backcountry should always carry proper safety gear, including an avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel, and know how to use those tools. Daily avalanche forecasts can be found online thanks to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.