Schedule set for first two games of Colorado Avalanche's opening playoff series, opponent will be Minnesota Wild or Seattle Kraken

The dates of the first two games of the Colorado Avalanche's opening playoff series have been released. They will play at Ball Arena on Tuesday for Game 1 and then again on Thursday for Game 2.

Their opponent will be Minnesota Wild or Seattle Kraken. It all depends on whether the team wins or loses in Nashville on Friday night. Win and they face the Kraken, lose and it'll be the Wild.

The Avs enter the NHL Playoffs as defending Stanley Cup Champions, and defenseman Erik Johnson says they are satisfied to be in the hunt for the Central Division title despite struggling with a number of injuries on their roster during the regular season.

"That's the price you pay when you win the Cup sometimes. It's kind of our tax, maybe. I think anyone would take that tradeoff for the Cup last year. I mean, we played until the end of June and only had really 2 months before camp. So to be where we are says a lot about the team and probably shows how many more points we would have had if we had a full roster all year," Johnson said.

"So we can still accomplish the goal that we set out to at the start of the regular season."

The Avalanche learned on Thursday that they'll be without their caption in the postseason. Gabriel Landeskog announced in a news conference his recovery from his knee injury hasn't gone well enough for him to return to the ice.

If the Avs lose on Friday night in regulation, in overtime or in a shootout, the Dallas Stars will win the Central Division title.