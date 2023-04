The hopes that Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog would return for the playoffs to help the team repeat as Stanley Cup Champions took a major hit Thursday.

The Avs announced Landeskog will miss the entire 2023 playoffs.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to a knee injury, the organization announced this afternoon. The 30-year-old forward has missed the entire 2022-23 regular season. pic.twitter.com/TpUtjRKEQs — x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 13, 2023

The 30-year-old forward has missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury.