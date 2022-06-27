Colorado Avalanche Parade Forecast Includes Potential For Changing Conditions Before It Ends

All eyes will be on Thursday's weather forecast as thousands of fans potentially converge on downtown Denver to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. The festivities begin with a 9 a.m. rally at Civic Center Park followed by a 10 a.m. parade that will kick off from Union Station.

Right now it looks like Thursday morning will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 9 a.m. temperature around 71 degrees. It could also be a little breezy at times with a cold front approaching from the north.

Behind the front we expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the Front Range. Some computer models show rain showers are possible in the foothills west of Denver as early as 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The most likely time to see rain or thunderstorms in Denver on Thursday will be during the afternoon, but because so many will be outside to celebrate the Avalanche, we are putting a chance of storms in the forecast as early as 11 a.m. to raise awareness about the weather change on the way.

The timing of this cold front is not set in stone and this forecast is far from being 100% certain. Please check with CBS4 throughout the week for the latest updates from the First Alert Weather Center.

