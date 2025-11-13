Colorado Avalanche reward goaltender Scott Wedgewood's success with 1-year extension

The Colorado Avalanche are keeping a theme going by rewarding players contributing to the hottest team in the National Hockey League. As of publication, the Avs have only lost a single regulation game since the season start. Goaltending has been a significant reason for the collective team dominance.

This has led to goaltender Scott Wedgewood agreeing to a one-year extension, the Avs announced Thursday. Originally brought in as a backup, Wedgewood has been the starter since first puck drop this season.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 11: Scott Wedgewood #41 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during the third period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on November 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

Elevating his game when starter Mackenzie Blackwood was still recovering from injury, Wedgewood continues to stand tall in the crease for the Avs. He was the first goaltender to reach 10 wins this season, and Avs goaltenders boast the fewest goals against.

WHAT A SNAG BY SCOTT WEDGEWOOD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/diMiXJnz6d — NHL (@NHL) October 19, 2025

"Since being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Nov. 30, 2024, Wedgewood has sported a 23-5-3 record with a 2.11 GAA a .915 Sv% and two shutouts over 33 regular-season appearances (28 starts) with Colorado," according to the Avalanche.

Blackwood will make $1.5 million for the 2025-26 season before his $2.5 million extension kicks in the following.