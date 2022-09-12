Avalanche sign forward Evan Rodriques to 1-year deal

Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson invites everyone to meet him (and the Stanley Cup) in Centennial

The Avalanche have filled a big hole in their roster, signing Evan Rodrigues for the 2022-2023 season.

Rodrigues, 29, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He set career highs in goals, assists, and points. He was the only member of the Penguins to play in every game last season.

"We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan's versatility to our group," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. "He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways."

Rodrigues signed with the Buffalo Sabres as a free agent in 2015. He's recorded 129 points (53 goals, 76 assists) in 316 career games.