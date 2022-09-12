Watch CBS News
Sports

Avalanche sign forward Evan Rodriques to 1-year deal

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson invites everyone to meet him (and the Stanley Cup) in Centennial
Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson invites everyone to meet him (and the Stanley Cup) in Centennial 00:34

The Avalanche have filled a big hole in their roster, signing Evan Rodrigues for the 2022-2023 season. 

Rodrigues, 29, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He set career highs in goals, assists, and points. He was the only member of the Penguins to play in every game last season. 

"We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan's versatility to our group," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. "He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways."

Rodrigues signed with the Buffalo Sabres as a free agent in 2015. He's recorded 129 points (53 goals, 76 assists) in 316 career games.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.