Avalanche danger eases across Colorado, but wind-loaded slopes remain a concern heading into the weekend

Avalanche conditions have improved since last weekend's storm, but officials say dangerous terrain still exists, especially on wind-loaded slopes. Statewide snowpack is sitting at just 58% of normal, making this the worst snowpack to date.

SNOTEL

Following last weekend's storm, avalanche activity increased sharply across the state, but conditions have since stabilized.

"After the storm, the snowpack has started to stabilize and come into equilibrium with that recent loading event," Lazar said. "Most of the state is now sitting at moderate avalanche danger, which means natural avalanches are unlikely, though human-triggered avalanches remain possible on some slopes."

CAIC

More areas are now seeing low avalanche danger, shown as green on CAIC maps, indicating generally safer conditions. However, Lazar cautioned that "safe" does not mean risk-free.

"We're on a steady decline in avalanche numbers since our last loading event," he said. "But we're still seeing avalanches large enough to bury, injure, or kill a person."

One of the biggest changes this week has been where the danger exists.

CAIC

"Most of the avalanche activity we've seen has been on easterly and southeasterly slopes," Lazar said. "That's because the snow came in with strong northerly winds, which drifted snow onto slopes that are usually our safer, go-to terrain."

Those southerly-facing slopes had previously been recommended as safer travel options, but Lazar said that guidance has changed.

"That's really no longer the case," he said. "We moved a lot of snow onto those slopes, so we have to recalibrate where our safe areas are."

The most recent storm accumulation is sitting on top of weak layers formed during January's dry spell, creating the potential for dangerous "step-down" avalanches.

CAIC

"Most avalanches are breaking in the upper part of the snowpack because those layers are easiest to trigger," Lazar said. "But we also have weak layers in the middle and near the ground, from Christmas rain events and the January drought, that could be activated."

If an avalanche breaks in the upper snowpack, Lazar said it could trigger deeper, more destructive slides.

"We didn't see a lot of step-down activity, but we did see some," he said. "That's especially a concern on high-elevation slopes facing north and east, where those deeper weak layers still exist."

One notable example occurred near Mount Baldy outside of Crested Butte, where an avalanche started in upper weak layers before stepping down into deeper snow.

CAIC

As recreationists head into the mountains this weekend, Lazar said wind will be the key factor to watch.

"It's all about the wind," he said. "Wind drifting creates stiff slabs, and that's what creates the avalanche problem."

His advice is simple: avoid heavily wind-loaded terrain.

"If you can avoid slopes that received significant wind drifting, you can greatly reduce your avalanche risk," Lazar said.

Backcountry travelers are urged to check the latest avalanche forecast and current conditions at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before heading into the mountains.