The Autobees of Colorado helped shape Pueblo's rich Mexican heritage

If you're down in the southern Colorado city of Pueblo, and you look closely enough, you will see the name "Autobee" everywhere.

On the veteran's memorial in Avondale, but also on street signs, historical markers, statues, and, of course, in the St. Vrain Cemetery in Boone.

The last name Autobee is prominent in these parts for a good reason: Charles Autobee. Part French-Canadian, part Canadian First Nations, and part Irish, he was the first non-Ute, Cheyenne, or Arapahoe person to settle in what is today Pueblo County, thanks to a Mexican land grant.

Charles Autobee is seen in a photo provided by his family. Autobee Family

"We're the second-oldest family. We're the first settlement in southern Colorado," said Gloria Martinez.

Martinez is a descendant of Charles Autobee and the president of the Autobee Club. She says there are tens of thousands of descendants of Charles Autobee still in Colorado who have built Colorado into what it is today.

"We're not only a loving family, but we have done great things," said Martinez.

Gloria Martinez, a descendant of Charles Autobee, says there are thousands of descendants of his across Colorado. CBS

"Staff Sgt. George M. Autobee. He died on the beaches of Normandy trying to liberate France. I mean, what type of story is that for our family to say, 'look, we started there and we went all the way back to liberate our country, our, our homeland," George Autobee said.

George Autobee is another Autobee still in Colorado. He says the family is large and diverse. Made up of Chicanos, Mexicanos, white Americans, and Native Americans. They are soldiers, politicians, dentists, news reporters and chiefs, tradesmen and tradeswomen, and much more. Autobee says they all carry with them the legacy and mission of their grandpa, Charles.

"Everybody came and left. We were the only ones to stay here. And because they stayed here, then they started. They made it safe," George Autobee said.

George Autobee, of Pueblo, Colorado, talks about the legacy of his family on the southern Colorado city. CBS

He says even though Charles Autobee was a Wild West pioneer, working alongside Kit Carson, his half-brother Tom Tobin, Buffalo Bill, and Wild Bill Hickock, and rescuing people at the Sand Creek Massacre, the Autobee name is nearly forgotten because when the United States took over the area, which was once part of Mexico, they took the Autobee land -- at first, partially to build Fort Reynolds then eventually all of it.

"Our people were colonized," George Autobee said.

Gloria Martinez says more Coloradans should know about the Autobees, who are still here and building Colorado's future.

"Respect the name," Martinez said. "We don't think the State of Colorado recognizes us well enough."