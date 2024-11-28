Friday marks 160 years since the Sand Creek Massacre, the deadliest day in Colorado history

Friday, Nov. 29, marks a grim milestone for the state of Colorado- 160 years since the Sand Creek Massacre. Nov. 19, 1864, is the deadliest day in Colorado history.

That's when United States soldiers attacked Cheyenne and Arapaho people camped in southeastern Colorado. More than 200 innocent people mostly women, children, and elders were killed.

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site CBS

The Sand Creek Massacre paved the way for the development of communities, like Denver and Boulder, but at a terrible cost. Innocent human lives.

"They were camped, under, you know, a white flag and an American flag. As the massacre commenced, they raised those flags to show their peaceful intent, but the Army attacked and killed, 230 or more Cheyenne and Arapaho," said Jason Hanson, Chief Creative Officer at History Colorado.

So, while Colorado grew, the Cheyenne and Arapaho people (misled and lied to by the United States government in peace treaty after peace treaty) were forced out of Colorado and onto a reservation in Oklahoma where they are thriving today. But the specter of that day remains with them.

"There are stories that go through there. You know, a story of an old lady that says, you know, she never went to bed without her moccasins on. And they ask, 'Why do you do that?' Because they might come. We have to be ready to run," said Fred Mosqueda an Arapaho Tribal Representative.

Chief Creative Officer at History Colorado Jason Hanson CBS

So, in this season of thanks and homecoming, we must remember those whose home was taken from them.

"We are trying to come back to be part of Colorado. We want to be there on our ancestral land in some manner," said Mosqueda.

If you want to learn more about the Sand Creek Massacre, you can head to History Colorado. They have an exhibition about it there, and on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, they will open their doors one hour early at 9 a.m. so people can reflect and learn in peace.