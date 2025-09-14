Colorado authorities warns students against "risky gun game" popular in high schools

In the wake of a school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado, authorities are warning students against the popular "Senior Assassin" game played in high schools across the country.

The game involves graduating seniors trying to "assassinate" others within a set amount of time by squirting them with water guns. It gained popularity in high schools across the country in the 2010s after being featured in television shows, including the "iCarly" episode "iSaved Your Life" and the "Gossip Girl" episode "Inglorious Bassterds." It also quickly gained popularity on social media.

But authorities say the game can cause serious safety concerns.

DougCo deputy examines seized water gun used in "senior assassin" game. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"Last weekend, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to two alarming calls involving high school students playing the 'Senior Assassin' game," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post. "While intended as a harmless pastime, this game has raised significant safety concerns due to its potential to be mistaken for real criminal activity…putting participants, bystanders and law enforcement at risk."

They said the first incident took place when masked children entered a grocery store in Highlands Ranch, and residents thought a robbery was about to occur. A second case in Highlands Ranch involved a caller who reported that someone was pointing a gun out of a vehicle's sunroof at a fast food restaurant. When deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, they said they discovered two water guns that looked like real handguns.

DougCo deputies seize realistic looking water guns used in game of "senior assassin." Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office warned that playing with realistic-looking weapons in public can have potentially fatal consequences. "A well-intentioned game could lead to someone being seriously injured or killed—either by a resident acting in self-defense or by law enforcement forced to make a split-second decision."

They asked guardians to speak with their students and encourage safer ways to celebrate their senior year, and asked students to consider the dangers it can cause.

"Students: please think about the risks. Your safety and the safety of others are not worth the risk," said DCSO. "As a reminder, we are not here to stop kids from having fun. We are here to ensure everyone makes it home safe."

The sheriff's office also encouraged the community to call 911 if they see suspicious activity, stating they shouldn't assume something is just a game.