Colorado authorities search for suspects involved in several Pride flag thefts in Arvada

The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the suspects involved in several Pride flag thefts.

Authorities in Arvada say they are investigating six similar incidents that involved at least three individuals stealing Pride flags that were displayed in front of residences in northwest Arvada.

The suspects are reportedly younger males, that could be driving a newer model gray four-door sedan, according to the police department.

Anyone with additional information on the incidents or have been a victim can contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.