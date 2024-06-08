Inmate who escaped from Fremont County Jail captured in Colorado Springs

Colorado authorities search for inmate who escaped from Fremont County Jail

An inmate who escaped from the Fremont County Detention Center has been captured in Colorado Springs by authorities, according to law enforcement officials.

Kegan Vanvliet, 45, escaped the county jail on Friday at approximately 1:00 p.m. He was being held on charges from the Canon City Police Department which include criminal attempt/murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and domestic violence, according to officials with the county jail.

Fremont County Detention Center

Authorities say there was a heavy police presence in the areas of Hwy 50, Mackinzie Avenue, Grandview Avenue, and areas on the eastern edge of Canon City throughout the night but later located and captured the inmate in Colorado Springs.