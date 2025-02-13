Colorado audiences get a classic treat in Opera Colorado's La bohème

Opera Colorado is deep in rehearsals for it's production of La bohème, the iconic opera written by Giacomo Puccini in 1895. It's the story of four young friends living the bohemian lifestyle in Paris. There is a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher. The opera follows the characters as they pursue their passions, eek out a living, fall in love, and face tragedy.

"We see every aspect of their friendship from their laughter to their struggles, and we see everything kind of shift when Rodolfo, the poet, meets Mimi," said Raquel González, who sings Mimì in the Opera Colorado production.

Rehearsal of Opera Colorado's La bohème. CBS

La bohème was first performed in Italy in 1896, but many of the themes of the stories hold true today.

"It is a wonderful story. It's really fast paced. It's really funny in a lot of places, but it's really moving as well," said Kristine McIntyre, Director of the Opera Colorado production.

La bohème includes some of the most recognizable music in opera, and the story has been retold in many ways including the movie, Moulin Rouge, and the musical, Rent. The Opera Colorado production is sung in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Opera Colorado's La bohème

Opera Colorado's La bohème will be at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for 5-nights only: February 22, 25, 27, 28 & March 2, 2025.