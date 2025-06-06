Watch CBS News
Colorado attorney general reacts to AmeriCorps ruling that restores grant money

A federal judge ruled President Trump's administration must restore hundreds of millions of dollars in AmeriCorp grant funding as well as thousands of service workers.

Colorado is one of two dozen states involved in that lawsuit. That ruling temporarily blocks the cancellation of grants for states involved in the lawsuit filed in April, and those workers involved can return if they're willing. The government's cuts are part of efforts by DOGE.

americorps-ruling-5vo-frame-305.jpg
Colorado AmeriCorps members working on community project. CBS

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement saying in part, "This win today is important, but I won't stop fighting until we've permanently put a stop to the Trump Administration's reckless and shortsighted attempt to destroy AmeriCorps and the spirit of community service for which it stands."

