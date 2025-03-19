Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issues warning about March Madness ticket scams

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is issuing a warning about March Madness ticket scams as fans get ready for the first and second rounds at Ball Arena in Denver.

The games are set for Thursday, March 20 and Saturday, March 22.

Weiser is warning ticket buyers about resale tickets that are prime opportunities for scammers.

CBS

"Unfortunately scammers know that people want tickets and the game is sold out. So scammers are going to prey on your excitement and they're going to say, 'A great deal to watch March Madness, click on this link.' You'll get texts, you'll see social media posts," said Weiser. "The fact that the games are here means people are excited. They're going to look and think, 'Could I get a good deal?' If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Weiser recommends seeking out trusted websites to protect yourself and using a credit card. For those who pay with cash or apps like Venmo and WhatsApp, it can be difficult to recover those funds if you are the victim of a scam.

