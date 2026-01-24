Colorado Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents helps recruit future leaders

There's an effort underway in Colorado to strengthen the pipeline of school leaders, with a focus on equity and representation. Inside Denver's Peter Claver Hall this week, the Colorado Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents held a job fair where educators networked with districts seeking future leaders amid staffing shortages across the state.

Jillian Kneeland, a teacher at St. Vrain Valley School District, has worked in education for 15 years. She recently earned her doctorate in education from CU Boulder and says her path includes mentoring and coaching teachers, while also helping them build confidence in the classroom. She also has experience as an international educator.

"Representation matters because students need to see themselves reflected in the folks that are trying to model the expectations and guide them through growth and development," said Kneeland.

Don Rangel, the executive director for the Colorado Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, says the goal goes beyond filling openings. It is building equity-minded leadership that reflects the communities that schools serve.

"We need to make sure that each of our children that walk through our hallways have an opportunity, at one time or another, to see a teacher or a principal or a superintendent or a school board member that looks like them and their family," said Rangel.

Rangel added that the open house format gives candidates a more comfortable way to connect with recruiters and helps districts spot leaders who can meet the needs of every student.

"One of the things that we have to keep in mind is that education is starting to face a shortage of educators going into the profession," said Rangel.

Thompson School District is one of the districts recruiting. It serves about 15,000 students across five Northern Colorado communities. The district offers programs such as dual-language immersion from elementary through high school, and students can earn a seal of biliteracy upon graduation.

Valerie Lara-Black, the HR Director for the Thompson School District, says in-person connections with educators give them a better sense of who they're hiring.

"It's really finding fit. That's not something you can do just by submitting a resume or an application or doing some exchanges online," said Lara-Black.

Organizers say fairs like this strengthen the leadership pipeline, in turn giving educators a chance to show who they are beyond a resume.