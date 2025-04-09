Partnership repairs Denver Army veteran's childhood home with new roof

Army veteran gets new roof installed on his home

An Army veteran in Denver received a helping hand Tuesday when a partnership helped fix up his childhood home.

CBS

Theodore Toren was at risk of his insurance company dropping him because the roof was more than 20 years old. But he couldn't afford to fix it.

Thanks to a partnership between Rebuilding Together Colorado and Cenco Roofing, Toren's home has a new roof installed.

CBS

"It's a miracle come true," said Toren. "It's the difference between living and taking care of my dad's legacy and our family's legacy."

Rebuilding Together Executive Director Jodie Liddy said, "That's where Rebuilding comes in. We try to allow people to age in place and remain safe in their homes."

CBS

Rebuilding Together said they do many kinds of home repairs across the Metro Area.