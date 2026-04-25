Colorado county considers new regulations on short-term rentals

A Colorado county is proposing new regulations for short-term rentals, including those on popular apps like Airbnb and Vrbo. On Tuesday, community members in Arapahoe County will have the opportunity to share their thoughts before county commissioners vote on the proposed rules that same day.

Jason Reynolds, the Planning Division Manager for Arapahoe County Public Works and Development, said that currently, there are no rules in place for short-term rentals in the county. He added that the county has seen residents and investors converting homes and condos into short-term rentals. Because complaints are coming in, newly proposed regulations are on the table.

"Neighbors were concerned about these short-term rentals operating in residential neighborhoods, bringing more activity and in some cases, causing inconvenience or distress to the neighbors, whether that's from large gatherings of people, a lot of cars parked on the end of a street, or clustering of short-term rentals very close to each other," said Reynolds.

Reynolds believes the proposed regulations would address these concerns and ensure short-term rentals are being managed responsibly, while still giving homeowners the opportunity to earn income by renting their homes.

"The goal of the regulations is to ensure public health, safety and welfare and peace. This is something we've been developing for years," said Reynolds. "We are also addressing the unique complaints and concerns that we've heard from our residents."

If approved, only a property owner or renter can apply for a short-term rental license, and the property must be their primary residence. Proof of primary residency will also be required.

A 500-foot separation requirement would also limit new short-term rentals from operating near an existing licensed rental. Someone must also be able to respond within 60 minutes if needed.

Short-term rental owners who've operated a short-term rental within the six months prior to the regulations' adoption will be eligible for a legacy exemption. Existing short-term rental owners would also be required to apply for a short-term rental license within 60 days of the regulations taking effect.

Julia Koster is the Executive Director of the Colorado Short-Term Rental Association, otherwise known as COSTRA. COSTRA is an organization made up of homeowners, property managers, and real estate professionals in the short-term rental space.

Koster believes the proposed rules are too strict and will restrict what people can do with their property.

"That's what really concerned us initially, was it just seems like this ordinance throws literally everything at the wall all at once," said Koster. "We are really concerned that it could have a negative impact on the Arapahoe County community for a very long time to come."

"When you have a situation where we have all of these legacy licenses that will be grandfathered in, in Arapahoe County, maybe there are people in that neighborhood who have just recently purchased a home or who had intention of short-term renting, but because there's a legacy license right next door now, they cannot do that," said Koster.

Koster added that the proposed regulations also make it challenging for people who have plans for their real estate investments to turn their property into a short-term rental and to secure funding for a loan. She's also concerned about licenses not being transferable after a short-term rental owner sells their property and the next property owner buys it. Another concern is limiting workforce housing.

"Short-term rentals offer a solution for people who are working and who are traveling for work and who are part of this community, whether or not they live here full-time," said Koster.

She and others hope commissioners reconsider and work on concerns that are easier to manage.

"Noise, parking and trash are the most common complaints that we hear. So, solving those issues before we go and just all-out banning or restricting in such a stern and heavy-handed way is always our first recommendation. Try to find a balance," said Koster.

Other proposed regulations include:

Multi-family structures (apartments and condominiums) will be capped at 100 licenses throughout the county. A waitlist will be created once 100 licenses have been approved.

Rules would apply for noise, parking, and occupancy limits.

All short-term rentals would be required to meet applicable building, fire, and health codes, including working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and safe structural components.

"Another element is some of the life safety concerns. We want to make sure that these are not presenting an elevated risk, either for nearby residents or for the people who are opting to take advantage of short-term rentals. We want to make sure that the guests are safe on these sites," said Reynolds.

The proposed regulations apply only to unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County. Other cities and jurisdictions have their own rules and regulations.

Arapahoe County commissioners will be voting on adopting the proposed regulations on Tuesday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building in Littleton. It is a public meeting in which community members can also share their feedback.

Learn more about the proposed regulations here: www.arapahoeco.gov/LDCamendments.