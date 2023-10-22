Watch CBS News
Arapahoe County deputies assist in wrangling runaway steer

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that deputies helped wrangle in a runaway steer that was inside a residential neighborhood near E. Broncos Pkwy. and S. Jordan Rd.

It was reported by the sheriff's office that the steer got away from its pasture in Parker as deputies quickly responded to help wrangle it with the owner and his fellow cowboys. 

Deputies confined the steer in a small park and were able to get it into the trailer. 

The sheriff's office shared a video of deputies attempting to wrangle the steer Sunday morning: 

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 3:08 PM

