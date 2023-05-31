Watch CBS News
Local News

Animal Services rescues Chihuahua out of storm drain in Broomfield

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Animal Services rescues Chihuahua out of storm drain in Broomfield
Animal Services rescues Chihuahua out of storm drain in Broomfield 00:26

A Chihuahua found himself in a bit of a pickle last week after being stuck inside a storm drain, prompting Animal Services to rescue the pooch. 

chihuahua-rescue-12vo-frame-184-1-copy.jpg
Broomfield Police Department

The dog chased a rabbit into a storm drain but was stuck getting out, causing Animal Service to contact assistance from public service workers to get a heavy grate moved. 

chihuahua-rescue-12vo-frame-880-copy.jpg
Broomfield Police Department

Animal Services rescued the Chihuahua and it was reunited with its owner before heavy rains rolled in. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 2:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.