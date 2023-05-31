Animal Services rescues Chihuahua out of storm drain in Broomfield
A Chihuahua found himself in a bit of a pickle last week after being stuck inside a storm drain, prompting Animal Services to rescue the pooch.
The dog chased a rabbit into a storm drain but was stuck getting out, causing Animal Service to contact assistance from public service workers to get a heavy grate moved.
Animal Services rescued the Chihuahua and it was reunited with its owner before heavy rains rolled in.
