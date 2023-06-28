Colorado Air National Guard marks 100 years of military aviation, honors generations of servicemembers

Today marks a key milestone for one of our state's most important institutions. The founding - a hundred years ago, on June 27th, 1923 – of Colorado's first military aviation unit. The unit was the 120th Aero Observation Squadron.

The Colorado Air National Guard is celebrating the centennial, and its people, vowing to remain "Always Ready, Always There."

A CBS News Colorado visited Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora to learn more about the work and impact of the 140th Wing.

1600 men and women make up the Colorado Air National Guard.

They are commanded now by Colonel Jeremiah "Weed" Tucker.

Tucker told CBS, "We do have a defense of the nation and homeland defense mission, we also are here to support our neighbors and all Coloradans within the state."

There to respond immediately to foreign threats, and to natural disasters.

The 140th Wing is celebrating 100 years of people such as 1st Lt. Christopher Blomgren who entered the Guard as a maintenance tech a decade ago, and is preparing to graduate as a fighter pilot.

First Lieutenant Christopher Blomgren

About Blomgren, Tucker said, "I'm always proud to brag about Chris, and I'm proud about bragging about all 1600 folks that are part of this organization."

Col. Tucker himself comes from a family who's served for decades. His father Richard Tucker served in the Guard here as did his brother Carlos.

"There was a whole slew of Coloradans and great Americans served at that time that we are continuing their contribution to the state in the defense of our country," Tucker said.

To match the talent of its personnel, the 140th Wing is focused on providing its members with leading edge technology.

US Air Force Col. Jeremiah "Weed" Tucker, Commander of 140th Wing, with his family. A1C Eliana Raspet

"The most amount of comfort we can possibly give the pilots so they can complete their missions. We'll try to do that but allow them also the most innovative technology that we possibly can," he said.

Coloradans may know the Fighting Falcons best from their flyby's over packed stadiums and over events on holidays such as the 4th of July.

They can enjoy these freedoms resting assured that the 140th stands alert 24/7.

"Just saying thank you for those that have supported our state or country up to this point. And now we owe it to them to carry that forward for the next 100 years," Tucker said.

Members of the 140th Wing just participated this month in a NATO exercise alongside units from 25 partner nations.

The training which took place in Europe was the largest air drill in the history of NATO.