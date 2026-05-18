Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver's vehicle impounded

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A deputy surprised a resident in the Denver metro area last week when the deputy showed up with their DoorDash order.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were working on expired tag enforcement in the unincorporated parts of Adams County when they pulled over a driver on Wednesday. The deputy said the person had been issued a traffic summons, and they impounded the vehicle.

However, the driver was in the middle of making a DoorDash delivery. A deputy decided to make sure the customer still received their order and delivered it themselves.

doordash-deputy-1-still-from-adco-so-video-on-fb.jpg
Adams County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office shared body camera footage of the deputy surprising the resident as she opens the door, and he greets her with her order.

The deputy told the woman they had to stop the driver and said, "He wasn't able to complete the delivery, so I thought I'd bring it to you."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue