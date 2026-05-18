Colorado deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver's vehicle impounded

A deputy surprised a resident in the Denver metro area last week when the deputy showed up with their DoorDash order.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were working on expired tag enforcement in the unincorporated parts of Adams County when they pulled over a driver on Wednesday. The deputy said the person had been issued a traffic summons, and they impounded the vehicle.

However, the driver was in the middle of making a DoorDash delivery. A deputy decided to make sure the customer still received their order and delivered it themselves.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office shared body camera footage of the deputy surprising the resident as she opens the door, and he greets her with her order.

The deputy told the woman they had to stop the driver and said, "He wasn't able to complete the delivery, so I thought I'd bring it to you."