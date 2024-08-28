Colorado is now above 50 days with daytime high temperature readings of 90 or higher

So far we have had 53 days in Colorado this year with daytime highs of 90 degrees or above. The record is 75 days with daytime highs 90 degrees or above. That was set in 2020.

A temperature outlook released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center predicts above-normal temperatures across Colorado in September, October and November. So, there's a good chance we will break into the Top 10 ranking of most 90 degree days.

Wednesday is noticeably warmer than Tuesday with daytime highs in the low-90s around the Front Range. We will have lots of sunshine in the morning followed by a quick increase in cloud cover in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop in the San Juan Mountains, with a 10% chance of a shower or gusty thunderstorm reaching the urban corridor.

A cold front will drop temperatures Thursday. Temperatures will be below normal, making it the coolest day of the workweek with daytime highs in the low-80s.

A volunteer uses an umbrella to keep the sun off himself during The Ascendant presented by Blue at TPC Colorado on July 12, 2024 in Berthoud. Eakin Howard / Getty Images

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend it will feel like summer again on Saturday with daytime highs near 90 degrees. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures cool off into the mid 80s on Sunday with a slight chance for a late day thunderstorm.