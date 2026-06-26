Colorado crews get 90% containment on Dry Creek Fire burning south of Rifle

Firefighting crews in Colorado are getting the upper hand on the Dry Creek Fire burning south of Rifle on Colorado's Western Slope. The fire was 90% contained as of Thursday night, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Type 3 Team.

Fire officials said some help from Mother Nature, like rain, helped crews get more containment on the wildfire.

The Dry Creek Fire started on June 23 south of Rifle. Colorado River Fire Rescue

The fire has destroyed one home and one outbuilding since it sparked on Gage Road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

Some evacuation orders were lifted for Grass Mesa Road but others remained in place. County officials urged residents to stay informed about evacuation orders online.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Colorado River Rescue said Garfield County will move into Stage II Burn Restrictions on Friday, June 25. Officials said current conditions are extremely dry and any spark could ignite a fast-moving wildfire.