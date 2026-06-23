Evacuations underway for residents near fire burning south of Rifle, Colorado

A brush and structure fire prompted officials to begin evacuations in an area south of Rifle, Colorado, on Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado River Fire Rescue said a fire broke out on Gage Road, which is threatening nearby structures and gas infrastructure. They are working on evacuating nearby residents. Areas under evacuation include:

Grass Mesa Road north of Guage Road

Sunset Lane

Gage Road north of mile marker 1

According to Garfield County 911, evacuated residents from Grass Mesa, Sunset Lane and Gage Road can go to an evacuation shelter set up at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.

Colorado River Fire Rescue

A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for residents of Grass Mesa Road south of Rodeo Drive and Coyote Trail. Authorities asked residents in these areas to prepare for possible evacuation orders.

Other agencies and air resources are helping them with the fire response. CRFR says the fire has jumped County Road 319, and additional resources have been requested.

They asked the public to avoid the area and give the emergency responders room to work.