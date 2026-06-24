Dry Creek Fire burning on Colorado's Western Slope destroys home, building

The Dry Creek Fire burning south of Rifle on Colorado's Western Slope was estimated at 315 acres on Wednesday morning. The fire has destroyed one home and one outbuilding since it sparked on Gage Road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

The Dry Creek Fire burning south of Rifle. Colorado River Fire Rescue

According to Colorado River Fire Rescue, evacuation orders are expected to remain in place throughout the day on Wednesday due to extreme fire behavior conditions and forecasted winds.

Areas under evacuation include Grass Mesa Road north of Guage Road, Sunset Lane, and Gage Road north of mile marker 1. A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for residents of Grass Mesa Road south of Rodeo Drive and Coyote Trail. Authorities asked residents in these areas to prepare for possible evacuation orders.

Dry Creek Fire Colorado River Fire Rescue

Residents can stay informed about evacuation orders online.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to the fire's growth and threat, the Mountain Area Mutual Aid system was activated to bring in additional resources from Eagle and Pitkin counties to help with suppression efforts.

The Dry Creek Fire started on June 23 south of Rifle. Colorado River Fire Rescue

Colorado River Rescue said Garfield County will move into Stage II Burn Restrictions on Friday, June 25. Officials said current conditions are extremely dry and any spark could ignite a fast-moving wildfire.