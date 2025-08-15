Watch CBS News
Colorado 6-year-old hospitalized, struck by vehicle in a crosswalk

Christa Swanson
A 6-year-old in Colorado Springs was hospitalized after they were struck in a crosswalk on Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told CBS KKTV 11 that a group of children was crossing the street in a crosswalk around 8:05 a.m. when a vehicle on Rockrimmon Boulevard turned onto Red Hill Circle, turning into the group.

The vehicle struck one child, who was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Authorities have not yet released the child's condition. Police reported that the driver remained at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

