Celebrate Colorado's 150th year of statehood with events across the region

Colorado will mark 150 years of statehood as the nation celebrates its 250th year. Communities across the state are organizing events to celebrate. Here are a few highlights for April:

Digital Passport Program

With the statewide digital passport program, in partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office, participants can "check-in" at sites to earn rewards, badges, and exclusive offers. The program encourages both locals and visitors to explore Colorado's hidden gems, diverse businesses, and rich heritage.

Two new Passport experiences launch on April 15, inviting Coloradans and visitors to explore even more of the state.

Wildlife Passport – Explore wildlife destinations and connect with nature.

Water Adventures Passport – Discover rivers, lakes, and all things water fun.

Stories in the Sky Drone Shows

The Stories in the Sky series aims to bring communities together across Colorado, with nearly 150 shows planned statewide. A drone show at Denver Summit FC on April 25 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, will light up the sky following the match, creating a shared moment of celebration for attendees.

Historic Marker Program

The newly launched Historic Marker Program invites communities to help identify and commemorate meaningful places and stories across Colorado. Up to 150 markers will be installed statewide, with round one proposals open through April 15.

Portrait of Colorado at 150

Storytelling efforts continue through Portraits of Colorado at 150, a growing initiative that captures voices from across the state and equips communities with tools to document and share their histories. The team will be at the Arvada Kite Festival on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., recording stories, connecting with attendees, and sharing ways to get involved.

APRIL EVENTS

The following is a highlight of events happening across Colorado this month. View the full statewide calendar at Am250CO150.org.

Apr 3-19 | Westcliffe – Colorado Byways Photo Exhibit

Apr 4 | Boulder – Motus Playback Theater: Stories of Colorado and Country

Apr 9 | Alamosa – 250 Years Later: Spanish America and U.S. Independence

Apr 11 | Pueblo – Charge Across Colorado Steel City Spin

Apr 12 | Parker – 5280+ Senior Chorales America's Musical Milestones

Apr 16 | Grand Junction – History at High Noon: Edward T. Taylor

Apr 17 | Palisade – Barrel into Spring

Apr 21 | Broomfield – Beer & Horses

Apr 25 | Laporte – Earth Day Scenic & Historic Byway Clean-Up

Apr 29 | Various Locations – Sesquisemiquincentennial Colorado Pint Day

Find other events listed here: colorado.com/am250-co150-events