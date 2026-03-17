Colorado child charged with murder after death of his 5-year-old brother

A Colorado community was shocked last week when a little boy was arrested and accused of killing his five-year-old brother. Now, that child has been charged with murder.

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 5200 block of S. Jerico Street in Centennial on March 11, where they took an 11-year-old boy into custody. Authorities have not released what happened that led to the five-year-old's death.

A bicycle is seen behind police tape at a home in Centennial, Colorado, where police say an 11-year-old boy killed his 5-year-old brother on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. CBS

The older child was taken to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center.

Neighbors told CBS Colorado their kids had played with the boys only days beforehand.

The five-year-old was a kindergarten student at Timberline Elementary School. School officials emailed parents on Wednesday to inform them of the student's death and offer mental health services to support students and staff.

On March 17, the 18th Judicial District announced that the 11-year-old has been formally charged with first-degree murder and an aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancer.

Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies conduct a grid search in Centennial, Colorado, where investigators say an 11-year-old boy killed his 5-year-old brother on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. CBS

The case remains in juvenile court, so records are not publicly available. The sheriff's office said that, due to the suspect's age, few details can be released, and the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office said they will not release information about the case out of respect for the child's family.